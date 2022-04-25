Times when Sara Tendulkar & Sachin Tendulkar gave major father-daughter goals
Sara Tendulkar shares a very special bond with her father Sachin Tendulkar. The two are often seen sharing pictures with each other on their Instagram handles.
This picture is from Sara's graduation ceremony as the father-daughter duo are all smiles posing with each other.
Sachin is an integral part of Sara's Instagram as it is full of their beautiful moments together.
This is a throwback pic where little Sara is seen in her father's arm donning traditional attires.
As per various media reports, Sara Tendulkar is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut.
This is an unseen pic of the father-daughter duo where Sara Tendulkar is seen sitting on her father's lap as the two travel in a cricket team bus.
