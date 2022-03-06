Times when Shruti Haasan exuded charm in all-black outfits
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
Shruti Haasan's love for black is evident in her fashion choices and she never fails to impress fans with her all-black ensembles. The 'Salaar' actor looks dreamy in this saree paired with stunning accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
The shiny leather pants paired with a sheer black top and matching heels make Shruti look like a true diva.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
The stunning outfit by Gaurav Gupta surely makes Shruti look resplendent. The middle-parted hair and minimal accessories perfectly complement the attire.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
Everyone needs a little black dress in their closet and Shruti's gorgeous outfit perfectly details why. The actor looks breathtaking in this all-black avatar.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
Shruti gives out gothic vibes in this black mesh top paired with dark lipstick and chunky neckpieces.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
Another stunning look put together by Shruti comprises this velvet dress paired with a sheer black top and chunky rings for accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan
This black dress with puffed sleeves paired with matching heels looks all things adorable on the actor.
Image: Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan