Times when Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu gave major couple goals with their sweet pictures
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are undoubtedly one of the most adored Bollywood couples. The duo often makes fans swoon over their loved up glimpse on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
Soha looks stunning in her casual avatar as she poses alongside Kunal, who's clad in an all-black attire.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
Kunal lovingly plants a kiss on his wife's cheek as she looks on. "Happy anniversary @khemster2 there is always a reason to belong to you," Soha wrote in the caption.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
The couple looks stunning in matching black outfits as they stepped out for a date night.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
In this throwback glimpse from New Year 2021, Soha and Kunal look extremely adorable as they enjoy a party.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi
The duo is seen cherishing their quality time as they solve a jigsaw puzzle.
Image: Instagram/ @sakpataudi