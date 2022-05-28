May 28 ,2022
Times when 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown aced her red carpet looks
Image: Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown, currently seen as El in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' has time and again swooned fans with her red carpet appearances.
Image: AP
The actor exudes boss lady vibes in this formal look, paired with black boots and a statement bag.
Image: AP
Millie looks straight out of a fairytale in this off-shoulder white gown, paired with complementing bellies.
Image: AP
The actor sported this light blue floral dress for one of her events, amping up her look with striking pink heels.
Image: AP
Millie is the epitome of grace in this dazzling attire, paired with a cute heart-shaped clutch and minimal accessories.
Image: Shutterstock
One can never go wrong with an all-black look and this picture is proof. Not to miss her matching gloves and the statement neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @milliebobbybrown
Find Out More