Timex Fit 2.0 Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched in India: Check specs and price
The Timex Fit 2.0 comes with a 1.72-inch full touch display that has a resolution of 360x385 pixels. While the dial comes in black colour, the strap is light grey in colour.
The chassis of the Timex Fit 2.0 smartwatch is made up of metal and hence gives a premium look to the device. The chassis can be seen in this image.
The watch is capable of lasting for up to seven days and allows users to control their music playback as well.
While the previous version of the smartphone had an official IP54 rating, the Timex Fit 2.0 does not have one.
The smartwatch can track users' blood oxygen saturation levels, heart rate, sleep patterns and more.
Along with 20 sports modes and Bluetooth calling feature, the smartwatch is currently priced at RS. 5,515 on the official website of the company.
