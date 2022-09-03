Kriti Nayyar
Sep 03 ,2022
Timothee Chalamet, Tessa Thompson & other best-dressed stars at Venice Film Festival 2022
'Dune' star Timothee Chalamet graced the Venice film festival in a backless top and matching pants.
Image: Instagram/ @fashionimageofalan
Tessa Thompson donned a gorgeous red gown with matching footwear and bag.
Image: Instagram/ @diontalktome
Jodie Turner-Smith chose a multicoloured dress from Christopher John Rogers’ pre-fall 2023 collection.
Image: Instagram/ @diontalktome
Alessandra Ambrosio stole the limelight in Alberta Ferretti's blue embellished gown.
Image: Instagram/ @diontalktome
Cate Blanchett posed in a stylish jumpsuit with quirky floral detailing.
Image: Instagram/ @diontalktome
Julianne Moore exuded grace in all-black attire with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram/ @diontalktome
Model Kelsey Merritt graced the red carpet in designer Rami Al Ali's pink gown.
Image: Instagram/ @diontalktome
