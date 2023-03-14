Hardika Gupta
Mar 14 ,2023
'To All The Boys' stars Noah Centineo, Lana Condor dance the night away at Oscars party
@lanacondor/Instagram
To All the Boys co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
@lanacondor/Instagram
The duo met each other after a long time. Their chemistry was unmissable at the event.
@lanacondor/Instagram
Noah and Lana were all smiles after meeting each other at the party. While the actress sported a shimmery dress, Noah wore a blue-black formal ensemble.
@lanacondor/Instagram
They greeted each other with a warm hug.
@lanacondor/Instagram
The duo danced the night away with their sizzling moves.
@lanacondor/Instagram
