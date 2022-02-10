Tollywood stalwarts Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi & others today in AP
Mahesh Babu was spotted in a simple white shirt and jeans as he stepped out of his flight on his 17th wedding anniversary.
He was also joined by Prabhas and Chiranjeevi as they made their way to Andhra Pradesh.
On reaching there, they attended a discussion about the world of cinema and the impact of the pandemic.
Prabhas and Mahesh Babu were joined by Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and others, who also flew to Andhra Pradesh and pictures from their visit surfaced online
The star-studded group met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and posed for a picture.
Chiranjeevi then shared this group picture of the fan-favourite actors that won hearts on the internet as he wished Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata on their anniversary.
