Tom Cruise's birthday: Iconic roles played by 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor
Over four decades, Tom Cruise has established himself as one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. Among all his praise-worthy performances the 'Top Gun' franchise will always be a fan favourite.
Image: Instagram@tomcruise
Tom Cruise's role as Ethan Hunt from the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise will always earn a lease-free space in the hearts of millions of his fans.
Image: Instagram@tomcruise
Cruise as Jerry in the 1996 film 'Jerry Maguire' was appreciated by fans and critics alike.
Image: Instagram@motivationbooste
'Risky business' is one of the most memorable films of Cruise and is still fresh among fans.
Image: Instagram@tomcruuse
'Rain Man' is an emotional rollercoaster ride of two brothers starring Tom Cruise alongside Dustin Hoffman.
Image: Instagram@mahdi_ghanepasand
'The Last Samurai' exhibits one of Cruise's most emotionally raw and haunting performances till date.
Image: Instagram@ianratezmoviez.05
Tom Cruise managed to win the hearts of the audience with his morally-conflicted role in Sydney Pollack's gripping paranoid thriller 'The Firm.'
Image: Instagram@reeltorealreviews
Tom Cruise reunited with co-actor with Cameron Crowe for mind-bending thriller film 'Vanilla Sky.'
Image: Instagram@tfcinema