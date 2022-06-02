Tom Holland birthday: Best movies of the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor to watch
'Uncharted' is an action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer, starring Tom Holland as Nathan aka Nate Drake, a young fortune hunter.
Image: Instagram@tomholland2013
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is based on the marvel comics character Spider-Man.The film saw Tom Holland stepping into the shoes of Peter Parker.
'Cherry' is a powerful crime drama about addiction and struggling with ptsd, which is a mental health condition.
'Dolittle' is a 2020 American fantasy adventure film starring Eddie Murphy as Dr. John Dolittle, a physician who can talk to animals. In the film, Tom Holland voiced the dog named Jip.
'Spider-Man: Far from Home' is another film in the spider-man franchise that is a sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'The Lost City of Z' is a biographical adventure drama film based on the 2009 book of the same name by David Grann. The film saw Tom Holland as Jack Fawcett.
