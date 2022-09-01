Prachi Arya
Tomatina Festival: Spain's legendary annual event returns after pandemic hiatus
After a gap of almost two years, the annual Tomatina festival is back with people drenched in pulp and celebrating it with great enthusiasm.
The annual Tomatina festival took place once again following a two-year suspension owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers on trucks unloaded 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes along the main street of the eastern town of Bunol for participants, leaving the area drenched.
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain,
Participants don swimming goggles to protect their eyes while their clothes, typically T-shirts and shorts, are left covered in pulp.
People rubbed each other with tomatoes and pulp while dwelling into the festive fervour and enjoying themselves.
This year’s celebration had added incentive of being the event’s 75th anniversary and 20 years since the festival was declared tourist attraction.
There have been various recreations of the festival in other parts of the world such as Nevada, Chicago, Costa Rica, Columbia, India and others.
