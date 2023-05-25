Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 25 ,2023
Tombstone or Pedigree? 5 best finishers in WWE history
Image: wwe.com
The Spear is arguably the most-used finisher in WWE history. While it was used by legends like Edge, Big Show, Goldberg, and Triple H, Roman Reigns uses it now.
Pedigree was that was used and made famous by Triple H. The legendary pro-wrestler currently manages the creative direction in WWE.
The Rock Bottom, just as the name suggested was used as a finisher by Dwayne Johnson. He used to drive the opponent’s back into the ground looked painful.
Tombstone Piledriver was probably the move that played the biggest role in The Undertaker’s cricket. As per reports, this is the only piledriver allowed in WWE.
The Stunner by Stone Cold Steve Austin is probably the finisher which is most associated with a superstar.
