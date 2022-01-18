'Too Hot To Handle' to 'Bhaukaal 2': OTT releases this week
Image: Instagram/ @toohottohandle
'The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman': The Netflix docuseries is about a conman masquerading as a British spy, who manipulates and steals from his victims.
Image: Twitter/ @sophmakessound
'El Marginal': The fourth season of the addictive Argentinian prison drama will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, January 19.
Image: Instagram/ @elmarginaloficial
'Bhaukaal 2': The crime drama web series starring Mohit Raina as IPS officer Naveen Sikhera is slated to release later this week on MX Player.
Image: Instagram/ @ravi_the_reviewer
'Too Hot To Handle': The British reality TV dating game show is back with its third instalment all set to release on January 19, 2022, via Netflix.
Image: Instagram/ @toohottohandle
'The Royal Treatment': The romantic flick starring Laura Marano as the Manhattan hairdresser Izzy will come out on Netflix on January 20, 2022
Image: Instagram/ @theroyaltreatmentmovie
'A Hero': The Iranian film follows the story of an inmate Rahim, who is in prison for not being able to pay his debt. It will release this week on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Twitter/ @awards_watch
'As We See It': Jason Katims’ comedy-drama series about living on the autism spectrum will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 21.
Image: Instagram/ @asweseeitpv