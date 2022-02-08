Top 10 Most Expensive NFT's ever sold: From 'CryptoPunk' to 'The Merge'
Image: Unsplash
The name of the NFT is CryptoPunk #5217 and it represents an ape with a hat and a gold chain. Rarity.tools mention this at the 34th position in the list of rare NFTs. It is worth $5.59 million.
Image: Larva Labs Studio
This NFT was created by Beeple and is called the Beeple's Ocean Front. It is worth $6 million.
Image: Beeple
The name of this NFT is CryptoPunk #3100 and it is seen with a headband. It is the seventh most rarest CryptoPunk, worth $7.67 million.
Image: Larva Labs Studio
Yet another CryptoPunk on the list of most expensive NFTs ever is CryptoPunk #7523, which is the third rarest in this collection. It is worth $11.75 million.
Image: Larva Labs Studio
This one is called HUMAN ONE and is created by Beeple. It was sold in November 2021 for over $28.985 million.
Image: Beeple
Everydays: the First 50000 Days is the most expensive NFT sold to one owner. It is worth $69.3 million. This has 5,000 pieces of artwork created by the designer every day from 2007.
Image: Beeple
The most expensive NFT of all times, sold to about 30,000 collections is called 'The Merge' and is worth $91.8 million.
Image: Pak/Nifty