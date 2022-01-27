Top 10 world's most valuable brand in 2022
Apple retained the top spot with a $355.1 billion valuation, up from $263.37 billion in 2021
Amazon grabbed the second spot with $350.3 billion, up from $254 billion in 2021
Google recorded a 38% increase in its valuation from 2021 and stands at $263.4 billion rising from $191 billion
Microsoft stands at the fourth spot reaching a market valuation of $184.2 billion from $140 billion last year
Walmart is the fifth most valued company with over $111 billion in valuation, up from $93 billion
South Korean tech giant Samsung slipped to 6th position from 5th and is valued at $107.28 billion
Facebook is at 7th position with $101 billion in market valuation, an increase from $81.5 billion in 2021
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) holds the 8th position with $75 billion, an increase from $72.7 billion
Huawei climbed to 9th position from 15 and has clocked $71.2 billion in market valuation, up from $55 billion
US wireless network company Verizon slipped to the 10th spot from 9 and has a valuation of $69.6 billion
