Top 10 WWE matches of 2021
In a sensational Hell in the Cell bout, Edge managed to defeat Seth Rollins at the WWE Crown Jewel.
SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair fought a hard fight with Belair walking with the belt.
Roman Reigns managed to hold off Edge and Daniel Bryan but with some outside help in the triple threat match.
Walter and Ilja Dragunov went to war in the UK and Dragunov came out on top after a submission by Walter.
Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair in an unfair manner as she held the bottom rope of the ring to pin her down.
With the Universal Champion belt on the line, Roman Reigns made sure he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam.
Rhea Ripley put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair but ended up losing it to her.
Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight and Pete Dunne by pinfall.
Roman Reigns managed to defeat Bobby Lashly and Big E in a triple threat match on Monday Night RAW.
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest finally collided with The Miz and John Morrison and Bad Bunny made sure they walked with the win.
