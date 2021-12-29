Top 10 WWE matches of 2021
In a sensational Hell in the Cell bout, Edge managed to defeat Seth Rollins at the WWE Crown Jewel. Image: WWE.com
SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair fought a hard fight with Belair walking with the belt. Image: WWE.com
Roman Reigns managed to hold off Edge and Daniel Bryan but with some outside help in the triple threat match. Image: WWE.com
Walter and Ilja Dragunov went to war in the UK and Dragunov came out on top after a submission by Walter. Image: WWE.com
Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair in an unfair manner as she held the bottom rope of the ring to pin her down. Image: WWE.com
With the Universal Champion belt on the line, Roman Reigns made sure he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam. Image: WWE.com
Rhea Ripley put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair but ended up losing it to her. Image: WWE.com
Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D'Angelo defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight and Pete Dunne by pinfall. Image: WWE.com
Roman Reigns managed to defeat Bobby Lashly and Big E in a triple threat match on Monday Night RAW. Image: WWE.com
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest finally collided with The Miz and John Morrison and Bad Bunny made sure they walked with the win. Image: WWE.com