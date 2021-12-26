Top 3 announcements by PM Modi on Omicron & booster jab
In light of the rising Omicron cases in India, PM Modi has made key announcements regarding vaccination and prevention of COVID-19 spread.
India is kickstarting the vaccination drive for kids from January 3, 2022, Monday for the age group 15-18 years. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID & also reduce the concern of school-going students.
'Precautionary dose' of vaccines will be administered to all healthcare & frontline workers from January 10, as they play a big role in the fight against COVID-19, said PM Modi.
All those who are above 60 years and those suffering from comorbidities will also be eligible for the precaution vaccine, he said.
The first DNA vaccine, as well as instranasal vaccine, will be soon launched in the country. 'India's fight against COVID has been backed by science since the beginning," he said.
PM said that following safety protocols is the biggest weapon against COVID-19, the second biggest being vaccination. He informed that almost 61% of the population is already vaccinated.
Amid looming Omicron threat, PM assured that we have 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 beds dedicated for children & 3,000 PSA oxygen plants working in the country.
