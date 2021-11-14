Top 3 New Zealand players who can upset Australia in T20 World Cup final
Image: AP
Opener Daryl Mitchell would be crucial for NZ in the final, as he is the top scorer so far in the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a total of 197 runs in six matches.
Image: AP
James Neesham scored 27 runs off 11 balls as NZ won the semifinal against England. He will be key for New Zealand to upset Australia in the T20 WC final.
Image: AP
Ish Sodhi has stood up to his role in the spin department, as he has dismissed nine batters so far in the tournament. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for NZ in the T20 World Cup.
Image: AP