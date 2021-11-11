Top 3 players who could be India's Test captain after Virat Kohli
Image: AP/@BCCI/Twitter
Already the captain for Team India's T20 side, Rohit Sharma would be an obvious candidate for leading India's Test side as well.
Image: BCCI
Including a sensational performance as India's skipper in the historic series win against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane has captained 5 Tests, he won 4 and drew one.
Image: AP
Gradually catching the eye of many, not just with the bat but also for his leadership skills, KL Rahul could lead the Indian Test team down the line.
Image: AP