Top 3 WWE clashes that could happen on RAW and SmackDown after Survivor Series ended
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Beck Lynch got the better of Charlotte Flair in the Survivor Series match, however, she now faces Liv Morgan who won a fatal 5-way match to become the number one contender for RAW Women's Championship.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Brock Lesnar was handed suspension before Survivor Series for attack on officials. however, the most anticipated match against Roman Reigns is likely to happen on WWE Smackdown in the coming weeks.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Even thoughJeff Hardy was unable to win the traditional Survivor series match up for Smackdown he is likely to go against Sheamus following his attack on him.
Image: WWE/ Instagram