Top 5 achievements by Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach
Image: Ravi Shastri Office/ T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Ravi Shastri coached India to Border Gavaskar Trophy series win over Australia on their own home ground in 2018-19 and 2020-21
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Ravi Shastri- Virat Kohli-led Team India reached the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup before being knocked out by Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the semi-final.
Image: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter
Under the leadership of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, India took a 2-1 lead against England in 5 match Test series before the final Test was cancelled due to COVID.
Image: India Cricket Team/ Instagram
With Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli at the helm, the Indian Test team became the top-ranked team in the world between 2016 and 2020.
Image: India Cricket Team/ Instagram
Ravi Shastri coached Team India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series in their own backyard and become the first team to do so.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter