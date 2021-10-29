Top 5 achievements which make Lionel Messi the clear Ballon d'Or favourite
Image: fcbarcelona.com
#5: Lionel Messi finished Copa America 2021 as joint top goal-scorer and top assist provider. He provided 5 assists in 7 matches.
Image: AP
#4: Messi won his record 8th Pichichi Trophy in 2021 as he topped the La Liga goal scorers' chart yet again. He scored 30 goals in 35 appearances.
Image: fcbarcelona.com
#3: Messi was named the best player at Copa America 2021 as he helped his side with 4 goals and 5 assists in 7 appearances.
Image: AP
#2: Messi has won the most number of 'Man of the Match' awards in 2021. He won a whopping 22 MOM awards last season.
Image: AP
#1: Messi guided Argentina to Copa America win in 2021, his first major trophy for the national side. Trophy wins are one of the key factors in boosting a player's Ballon d'Or credentials.
Image: AP