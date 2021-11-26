Top 5 Animes on Amazon Prime you shouldn't miss out on
Image: Twitter/@DoomPanda__
'Kokkoku: Moment by Moment' is a bleak, surreal mystery, and slice-of-life tale that is a fresh and exciting story to watch for anime lovers.
Image: Twitter/@rogue0025
'Inuyashiki' is considered to be one of the best animes produced to date. The beautiful story is based on the universal concepts of good and evil.
Image: Twitter/@AgentScruffy
One of the darkest series in the anime world, 'Happy Sugar Life' involves a gripping character study that traces cyclical abuse and the worst versions of Stockholm Syndrome.
Image: Twitter/@gunggunaa
'Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress' is helmed by Tetsurō Araki and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi. It has a total of 12 episodes
Image: Twitter/@Ninfer94
'Re: Creators' is about the struggles of creation and failing expectations. The anime series is full of intriguing battle sequences.
Image: Twitter/@Metrik83415873