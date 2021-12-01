Top 5 cheapest cities in the world
The Syrian capital of Damascus topped the list of most inexpensive cities. It played an important role in the formation of other Arab cities.
The capital of Libya, Tripoli was placed second. Tripoli's history may be traced back to the 14th century BCE. Mansouri Great Mosque is a well-known landmark in the city.
Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent came third in the list. Flea markets, bazaars, museums, stores, and boutiques in Tashkent offer a wide range of local goods.
Tunisia's Tunis was fourth. The city is known for its beaches, sunny weather, and inexpensive amenities
Kazakhstan's city of Almaty was lited fifth, which is famous for research institutes, museums and theatres
