Top 5 cricketing icons who played their last IPL match for RCB
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore/ Instagram/ PTI/AP
AB de Villiers played ten seasons for RCB before retiring from cricket on Friday. The South African legend's last match was against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 11, 2021.
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore / Instagram
Dale Steyn had played for RCB from 2008 to 2010 before moving to Deccan Chargers. He made a comeback to the team in 2019 and made his last appearance against Mumbai Indians on October 28, 2020.
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Muttiah Muralitharan while playing for RCB took 21 wickets in 21 matches The off-spinner played his last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 22, 2014.
Image: IPLT20.com
Anil Kumble played three seasons for RCB taking 45 wickets in 42 matches. The Indian legend played his last match on April 24, 2010, against Deccan Chargers.
Image: Punjab Kings/ Instagram
Current KKR coach Brendon McCullum played for RCB during the 2018 season. The former New Zealand skipper played his last match for RCB against Chennai Super Kings.
Image: KKR/ Instagram