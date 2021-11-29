Top 5 favourites to win Women's Ballon d'Or award 2021
Image: AP, Twitter@Barcelona
PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto will be in the running for the women's Ballon d'Or after scoring 31 goals, making her the leading scorer in the French women's top two divisions.
Image: AP
Chelsea's Jessie Fleming also had an outstanding campaign as she won the Women's Super League before winning the Olympic gold with Canada.
Image: AP
Barcelona's Lieke Martens also had a stunning campaign as she scored 26 goals and 19 assists to help the club win the Copa de la Reina and the women's Champions League.
Image: Twitter@Barcelona
Samantha Kerr would also be a strong contender, having scored a staggering 40 goals and 17 assists for Chelsea in 2021.
Image: AP
Alexia Putellas is believed to be the frontrunner, having won the treble with Barcelona. She scored a whopping 37 goals and 27 assists in 2021.
Image: Twitter@Barcelona