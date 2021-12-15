Top 5 food recipes Indians searched in 2021
Image: Pixabay
In 2021, the Enoki Mushroom dish topped the list of most searched recipes on Google in India. the dish was most searched in Manipur.
Image: Unsplash
One of India's most famous sweets, the Modak recipe is the second most searched recipe on Google.
Image: Unsplash
Methi Matar Malai was also heavily searched in India, ranking third on Google's list of most sought recipes.
Image: Shutterstock
Palak, also known as spinach in English, was fourth on the most sought list, and it was most popular in Daman and Diu, India.
Image: Pixabay
Everyone's favourite Chicken Soup was the fifth most searched-for recipe. It is a flavorful soup made with chicken, water, and numerous other ingredients.
Image: Pixabay