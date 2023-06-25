Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 25 ,2023
Top 5 goalscorers in the 21st century
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer in the 21st century with a total of 838 goals (715 goals for club + 123 international goals).
Image: AP
FIFA World Cup 2022-winning captain Lionel Messi sits next the list with 813 goals (710 goals for club +103 international goals).
Image: AP
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski is third in the list with 621 goals. (542 goals for club + 79 international goals).
Image: AP
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is next in line with a total of 558 goals (496 goals for club + 62 international goals).
Image: AP
Luis Suarez is fifth in the list of top scorers in the 21st century with 525 goals. (457 goals for club + 68 international goals).
Image: AP
