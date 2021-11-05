Top 5 highest-paid athletes of all time in the world
Image: @NBA/@ManUtd/Twitter
Six-time NBA Champion and five-time MVP Michael Jordan is the highest-paid athlete of all time with total earnings of $2.62 billion.
Image: @NBA/Twitter
Regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods is the second-highest paid athlete of all time with total earnings of $2.1 billion.
Image: AP
Arnold 'The King' Palmer was one of the most popular golfers in the 1960s and had a career total earnings of $1.5 billion after adjusting for inflation.
Image: theopen.com
Jack Nicklaus had 117 career wins and 18 major championships, the most ever, and his career earnings racked up to $1.38 billion after adjusting for inflation.
Image: theopen.com
Cristiano Ronaldo is fifth on the list but is the youngest and the only active athlete of the top five, and has earned $1.24 billion so far with a long way more to go.
Image: @ManUtd/Twitter