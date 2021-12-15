Top 5 'how to' searched items on Google in India
Image: Representative/PTI
As the COVID vaccination drive started this year. The most 'How to' search in Google was 'How to register for COVID vaccine.'
Image: COWIN.gov.in
'How to download vaccination certificate' came at number 2 as after getting vaccinated, people searched for the vaccination certificate on Google.
Image: COWIN.gov.in
'How to increase oxygen level' was third on the list as, during the second wave of COVID, oxygen was the most important thing.
Image: Pixabay
PAN card and Aadhaar card has always been in Google search. The fourth on the list is 'How to link PAN with AADHAAR'
Image: Representative/ PTI
As the country saw the shortage of Oxygen during the second wave, they searched for 'How to make oxygen at home,' which makes the top 5.
Image: Unsplash