Top 5 Indian players who reached personal milestones against Scotland
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja outfoxed the Scottish batters to register his career-best figures of 3/15 in T20Is
Pacer Mohammed Shami also registered his best bowling figures in the shortest format of the game with 3-15 from his three overs
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is now Team India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format with 64 scalps to his name
Dynamic opener KL Rahul scored the second-fastest T20I half-century for India during his whirlwind knock of 50 runs
Indian skipper Virat Kohli's toss jinx finally ended on his 33rd birthday. Prior to the Scotland game, he had lost the toss on 13 occasions of his last 15 matches
