Saksham nagar
Mar 12 ,2023
Top 5 IPL teams with most Instagram followers
Image: BCCI
List of Indian Premier League teams with most Instagram followers.
Image: BCCI
Two time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders are 5th amongst the list of teams to most Instagram followers with 3.4 million fans.
Image: Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals equals Kolkata Knight Riders in terms of Instagram followers and they also have 3.4 million followers on Instagram.
Image: BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore have not yet won a IPL but has a tremendous fan bas with 9.8 million followers on Instagram.
Image: BCCI
4 time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are on number 2 in the list and have 10.9 million followers on Instagram.
Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team and also tops the list with 11.1 million followers on Instagram.
Image: BCCI
