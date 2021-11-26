Top 5 libraries in the world a bibliophile must visit in their lifetimes
Image: Twitter/@dianadep1
The Haruki Murakami Library is home to over 3,000 of his books translated into 50 different languages, along with an archive of materials personally donated by the author.
Image: Twitter/@james3neal
The Taipei Public Library located in the Beitou District received the diamond level EEWH green certification: the first building in Taiwan to obtain the prestigious certification.
Image: Twitter/@travelandh
The Library of Birmingham, England houses over one million books, thousands of periodicals and subscriptions, and has more than three million checkouts a year.
Image: Twitter/@mrlkdds
The Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt contains a planetarium, four museums, and scholarly research centers, on top of its impressive literary collection.
Image: Twitter/@grandegy_museum/@bgswmovie
The UNAM (National Autonomous University of Mexico) Central Library in Mexico City was opened in 1956. It is home to over 4,00,000 books.
Image: Twitter/@irishembmexico