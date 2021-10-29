Top 5 medical colleges in India
Image: Shutterstock
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi has been ranked as the best medical college in India by NIRF.
Image: AIIMS New Delhi/ Twitter
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh is the second best medical college in India.
Image: PGIMER-Chandigarh website
Christian Medical College, Vellore has been ranked third by NIRF in the latest rankings of top medical colleges in India.
Image: Christian Medical College, Vellore website
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore has secured the fourth position in the list of best medical colleges in India in NIRF Rankings 2021.
Image: NIMHANS, Bangalore website
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS) Lucknow has been ranked fifth by NIRF in its latest rankings in the medical college category.
Image: SGPIMS Lucknow website