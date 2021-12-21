Top 5 memorable space endeavours of 2021
Image: SpaceX
NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars's Jezero crater on February 18, 2021
Image: NASA
SpaceX launched the first-ever all-civilian crew in its Dragon spacecraft under Inspiration4 mission on September 15
Image: SpaceX
Star Trek-actor William Shatner became the oldest person at 90 to visit space with Blue Origin on October 13
Image: Blue Origin
NASA's Parker Solar probe became first man-made spacecraft to touch the sun's corona on December 15
Image: NASA
Although due for launch on Dec 24, the $10-Bn James Webb Space Telescope is the most powerful observatory ever built.
Image: NASA