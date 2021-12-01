Top 5 most expensive cities in the world

Tel Aviv was ranked the most expensive city in the world as a result of rising inflation. The city was named after the title in Hebrew of “Old New Land”
Image: Unsplash
France's capital Paris was positioned second as the most expensive city. The city is considered as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations
Image: Unsplash
Singapore received the third position. Singapore is a city-state with a population of approximately 5.6 million people and is considered a gateway to Southeast Asia.
Image: Unsplash
Switzerland's city Zurich was placed on number four which is a high-end banking metropolis and Switzerland's financial capital.
Image: Unsplash
Hong Kong was fifth on the list. The city is also famed for its night markets, a city where skyscrapers meet centuries-old temples and are considered a city where Skyscrapers and centuries-old temples meet.
Image: Unsplash