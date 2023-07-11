Aryan Suraj
Jul 11 ,2023
Top 5 most expensive transfers in La Liga
Image-AP
La Liga is one of Europe's top leagues and has seen some of the best transfers of all time, with the best players from other leagues coming to play in it.
Image-AP
Let's take a look at the most expensive transfers of all time in the Spanish top tier.
Image-AP
Eden Hazard comes 5th on the list for his transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019/20 for €115.00 million.
Image-AP
Antoine Griezmann joined FC Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019/20 for €120.00 million.
Image-AP
Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in 2019/20 for €127.20 million.
Image-AP
Ousmane Dembele joined FC Barcelona in 2017/18 from Borussia Dortmund for €135.00 million.
Image-AP
Philippe Coutinho joined FC Barcelona in 2017/18 from Liverpool for €135.00 million.
Image-AP
Find Out More