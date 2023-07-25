Aryan Suraj
Jul 25 ,2023
Top 5 most valuable football clubs in the world
Image-AP
As the transfer window is on and clubs are buying and selling players in order to keep the value of their teams at the highest level.
Image-AP
Let's take a look at the most valuable clubs in the world in 2023.
Image-AP
FC Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga is one of the most valuable clubs in the world, with a market value of €934.50 million.
Image-AP
Real Madrid is the 4th most valuable club in the world and the 1st in La Liga, with a market value of €985.00 million.
Image-AP
Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are the 3rd most valuable club in the world, with a market value of €1.02 billion.
Image-AP
Premier League giants Manchester City are the 2nd most valuable club in the world, with a market value of €1.18 billion.
Image-AP
Arsenal is currently the most valuable club in the world, with a market value of €1.21 billion.
Image-AP
Find Out More