Top 5 'Near Me' questions searched on Google across India in 2021
Image: Unsplash
As the vaccination drive began in India in 2021, the most searched 'Near me' item was 'COVID vaccine near me'
Image: Unsplash
'COVID test near me' ranked second as testing became a new normal and people were eager to be tested for COVID-19
Image: Unsplash
As many remained inside their home during the second wave of COVID, they searched, 'Food delivery near me' to access food.
Image: Unsplash
Oxygen Cylinder saved the lives of many during the second wave and Google helped people to find it as they searched, 'Oxygen cylinder near me'
Image: Unsplash
'COVID hospital near me' was also heavily searched on Google in 2021 as the number of COVID patients increased.
Image: Unsplash