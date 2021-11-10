Top 5 New Zealand players who could deny England a T20 WC final berth tonight
Image: AP
Kane Williamson can be a player who could deny England a berth in the final tonight given his ability to steer an innings with the bat.
Image: ICC
Daryl Mitchell can be a dangerous batter at the top. Mitchell is a big hitter and if he comes out good tonight, England could easily miss out on the final.
Image: Blackcaps
James Neesham can be effective with both the bat and the ball. He played a crucial inning against Scotland to help his side avoid a loss.
Image: ICC
Ish Sodhi is New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup. He can be dangerous in the middle-overs with his spin bowling.
Image: Blackcaps
Trent Boult is New Zealand's top bowler in the World Cup. His ability to bowl with the new ball and in death overs makes him a dangerous entity.
Image: ICC