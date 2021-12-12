Top 5 phones with Snapdragon 870 processor you can buy
Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available on Flipkart at Rs. 36,999. The smartphone has a 6.7" FHD+ display, along with a 4,500 mAh battery and a 108MP primary rear camera.
The MI 11X 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 on Amazon. The smartphone comes with a 6.67" AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 48MP primary camera and a 4,520 mAh battery.
Vivo X60 is currently available at Rs. 34,999 on Amazon. The smartphone has a 6.56" AMOLED display, along with a 48MP primary rear camera and a 4,300 mAh battery.
The OnePlus 9R 5G is currently priced at Rs. 43,999. It has a 6.55" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 48MP primary camera, along with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 Watt charging.
The Realme GT Neo 2 is currently priced at Rs. 31,975 on Amazon. It comes with a 6.62" HD+ display, along with a 64MP primary rear camera with a 5,000 mAh battery.
