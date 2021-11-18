Top 5 players in world football right now according to a fan's poll
Image: PSG/ Liverpool FC/ Manchester United/ Instagram
Lionel Messi has been voted by fans as the winner of GOAL50 awards pipping rival Cristiano Ronaldo by just 24 votes. He also equalled Ronaldo's record of five GOAL50 award.
Image: PSG/ Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo was leading the voting going into the final 24 hours of GOAL50 award, but in the end he was pipped by his fiercest rival Lionel Messi.
Image: Manchester United/ Instagram
Robert Lewandowski finished third in the GOAL50 award polling despite netting 48 goals in just 40 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21.
Image: FC Bayern/ Instagram
Mohammad Salah finished fourth in the GOAL50 award polling having scored 31 times in total across all competitions last season helping Liverpool to a fourth-placed finish.
Image: Liverpool FC/ Instagram
Kylian Mbappe rounded off the top five GOAL50 award polling despite scoring a career-high 42 goals in all competitions last season.
Image: PSG/ Instagram