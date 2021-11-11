Top 5 players to watch out for in Pakistan vs Australia T20 WC semi-final
Image: AP/Instagram- @cricketaustralia
Adam Zampa is the top wicket-taker for the Aussies in their T20 World Cup campaign and he returned with the best performance of 5(19) against Bangladesh.
Image: AP
Haris Rauf is among the top 10 wicket-takers of the T20 WC, having dismissed eight batters so far in the tournament.
Image: AP
David Warner is the top run-scorer for Australia ahead of the semi-final and he also hit 89*(56) against West Indies in the final league match.
Image: AP
Mitchell Stark will be crucial for Australia in the semi-final match as he has contributed with seven wickets so far in the tournament.
Instagram Image- @cricketaustralia
Sohaib Malik has scored 99 runs for Pakistan in the tournament. He top-scored with 54 unbeaten runs off 18 balls in Pakistan’s final league match against Scotland.
Image: AP