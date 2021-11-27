Top 5 Players with most Test wickets in 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3 wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs NZ, 1st Test match, and became the highest Test wicket-taker in 2021 by reaching to a total of 41 wickets.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
Shaheen Afridi is currently playing the PAK vs BAN Test match, and he is the second-highest Test wicket-taker in 2021 with a total of 39 wickets to his credit.
Image: AP
Hassan Ali is also playing in the PAK vs BAN test and he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the list with 37 wickets to his name.
Image: AP
Axar Patel produced a five-for on the 2nd day of the ongoing Test and reached a total of 32 wickets, playing in his fourth Test match.
Image: BCCI
James Anderson is leveled with Axar Patel in the list of the highest wicket-takers in 2021, with 32 wickets to his name.
Image: AP