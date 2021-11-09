Top 5 records broken during India vs Namibia clash
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
Rohit Sharma became the second Indian and third batter to complete 3,000 runs in Men's T20Is
Twitter: @T20WorldCup/T20WorldCup.com
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bagged back-to-back three-wicket hauls & Man of the Match awards
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
With 30 wins under his belt, Virat Kohli bid adieu to T20I captaincy as the second-most successful skipper after MS Dhoni (42)
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup/T20WorldCup.com
Having amassed 1,570 runs, Virat Kohli remains the second-highest run-scorer as T20I captain behind Australia's Aaron Finch (1,719)
Image: AP
Team India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC tournament for the first time since T20 World Cup 2012
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup