Top 5 'What is...' questions searched on Google across India by 2021
Image: AP/ Unsplash
'Black fungus,' also known as mucormycosis resulting in the bulging eye was the most searched 'What is' item in Google as it spread in India in June.
Image: PTI
Mathematical questions always have a place in google. The second item which was most searched was 'What is the factorial of hundred'
Image: @thisisengineering/Unsplash
As the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, people wanted to know more about them and they searched 'What is Taliban,' which is third on the list.
Image: AP
Similarly, everyone wanted to know the situation of Afghanistan and the search 'What is happening in Afghanistan'
Image: @afgprogrammer/Unsplash
The antiviral medication for the treatment of COVID-19 Remdesivir was in the top 5 list. As people were curious to know 'What is Remdesivir'
Image PTI