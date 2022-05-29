Top 6 games releasing in June 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Image: Unsplash
Diablo Immortal is going to launch for Android, iOS and PC on June 2, 2022.
Image: Blizzard
According to several speculations, Fortnite Season 3 is coming out on June 5, 2022, for all the platforms including PC, PS5, PS4 and Switch.
Image: Epic Games
Mario Strikers: Battle League is coming out for Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.
Image: Nintendo
Later this month, Fall Guys releases for platforms like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, on June 21, 2022.
Image: PlayStation Blog
On June 23, 2022, Deliver Us The Moon is coming out on PlayStation 5.
Image: KeokeN Interactive
Outriders Worldslayer will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2022.
Image: People Can Fly