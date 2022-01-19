Top 6 highest team totals in T20 cricket history
Australia scored 263/3 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in 2016 with Glenn Maxwell scoring 145 runs.
RCB went ballistic against Pune Warriors India in 2013 as Chris Gayle hit an unbeaten 175 runs with 17 sixes.
Trinbago Knight Riders hit 267 against Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2019 with Colin Munro and Lendl Simmons scoring the bulk of the runs.
Glenn Maxwell again was the catalyst as he hit the highest individual BBL score to power Melbourne Stars to 273/4 in 20 overs.
Czech Republic hit 278 runs against Turkey in the Continental Cup as they hit the second-highest T20 team total in history.
Afghanistan has the record of the highest team total in T20 cricket history. They scored 278/3 against Ireland in 2019 with Hazratullah Zazai hitting 162.
