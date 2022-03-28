Top 6 NBA players with most career points as Lebron James crosses 37000 mark
Image: AP
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time highest points scorer in the NBA history with a total of 38387 points to his credit.
LeBron James breached the 37000 points mark in his NBA career on Sunday night and became the second player to do so. His points tally currently stands at 37024 points.
Image: AP
Former NBA superstar Karl Malone stands third in the list with 36928 points to his credit.
Image: AP
Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant scored a total of 33643 points during his NBA career.
Image: AP
NBA legend Michael Jordan stands fifth in the list with a total of 32292 points against his name.
Image: AP
Former Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki wraps up the top-6 list with most career points in NBA, with a total of 31560 points to his credit.
Image: AP