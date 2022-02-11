Top-6 WWE superstars who have won most Elimination Chamber matches
Image: wwe.com
1. Triple H has won the Elimination Chamber match on three different occasions in 2003, 2005, 2008, and 2009.
Image: wwe.com
2. Daniel Bryan has also won the Elimination Chamber match four times, in 2012, 2013, 2019, and 2021.
Image: wwe.com
3. The 16-time WWE Champion John Cena has earned victories in the Elimination Chamber match thrice, in 2006, 2010, and 2011.
Image: wwe.com
4. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge, has won two Elimination Chamber matches in 2009 and 2011.
Image: wwe.com
5. The current WWE universal champion Roman Reigns won the Elimination Chamber match in 2018. He will be defending his universal champion against Goldberg in the upcoming edition of the PPV.
Image: wwe.com
6. Drew McIntyre has also won the Elimination Chamber match once in 2021.
Image: wwe.com